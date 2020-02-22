The YMCA’s annual ‘Heart and Sole’ run

West Texans laced up their best tennis shoes and ran for a good cause over the weekend.

The YMCA held its annual ‘Heart and Sole, 1K, 5K, and 10K’ at the Midland YMCA.

The 7th annual run allowed Midlanders to get their heartbeat going while raising money for the YMCA and the programs they offer.

According to Amy Evans with the YMCA the proceeds from the over 200 runners will go towards their annual campaign, which benefits their scholarship programs.

"Our main areas of impact are social responsibility, healthy living, and youth development. All three of those areas are hit today with this race. We have kids out here volunteering and working throughout here. We got the whole community involved with us,” said Evans.

Evans said events like ‘Heart and Sole,” allow the YMCA to offer families a place to interact despite their ability to pay.