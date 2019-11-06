The Wienermobile visits the Tall City

It’s a tradition that dates back to 1936 and this week, the notable mobile is here in West Texas.

The Oscar Mayer, ‘Wienermobile’ is traveling through the Permian Basin

The Oscar Mayer, ‘Wienermobile’ is traveling through the Permian Basin and giving a helping hand at local organizations like, Meals for Wheels and the Midland County Libraries.

‘Hotdogger,’ Mikalya Minnick said, the next chance West Texans will get a chance to see the famous dog will be on Thursday, November 7th at the Centennial Library branch during Dog Tales at 10:30 A.M.

“We are in Midland for the week. On Tuesday, at our event we came to the library. We partnered with them to do Dog Tales, which is basically children practicing reading to dogs. We thought why not bring our dog and they can practice reading with us,” said Minnick.

Minnick said it is important for people in the Permian Basin to take part in this famous tradition that leaves everyone asking, “Where did you see it?”