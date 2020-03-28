The Washington Post profiles Midland Mayor Payton during oil and coronavirus crisis

Mayor Patrick Payton struggles to sleep these days, and on a recent evening, his blood pressure was so high when he arrived home from a day at City Hall that all he could do was lie down and stare at the ceiling, trying to find even a fleeting moment of peace, a sense that it was all going to be OK.

Instead, he just felt sick. "You feel nauseous all the time," he said. "But I am certain every mayor is going through this."

Payton, 52, is a man who normally radiates positivity, a former pastor who leans heavily on his faith. When he ran for the job last fall, part of his platform was about encouraging the people of this remote west Texas oil town, the heart of the state's energy-production region, to think more highly of themselves and their city, to value what they did above-ground as much as the work they did below.

But what has happened here over the last several weeks has tested even him. An oil-price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia sent the cost of West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark crude, plummeting — falling from about $53 a barrel month ago to as low as $20 in recent days.

And this was before the coronavirus began spreading toward his city.

Although there have been eight cases (now 11) of the virus in Midland County and one death, many believe there are probably more local cases that haven't been diagnosed, given the slow speed of testing.



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON POST.