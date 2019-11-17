The Tall City prepares for Census 2020

Tall City residents got the chance to learn the importance of the United States Census and how it benefits the whole community.

According to the specialist, the census informs decision making at all levels of government, helps attract new businesses and forecasts future housing and transportation needs.

Susana Privett, a Census Bureau Specialist was at the Midland County Library on Saturday answering questions about how census data is used.

According to the specialist, the census informs decision making at all levels of government, helps attract new businesses and forecasts future housing and transportation needs.

Privett said, when U.S. Census 2020 begins in just a few months workers will just be asking a few short, simple questions.

"It is important for Federal funding first of all and for planning for communities. It has been that way since the inception in 1790, when we first started the first census all the way till today which still holds true,” said Privett.

Privett said, it's important for everyone to be counted in the census and if people in the Permian Basin are interested in helping they can always visit the Census website for more information.