The Salvation Army helps ring in the holiday season

No matter what the weather is like they're always outside your local grocery stores and other businesses around the holiday season ringing a famous bell.

The Salvation Army of Midland held its first 'Kettle Bell Rock' on Saturday afternoon.

Laura Sales, with the Salvation Army said, residents of the Tall City had the chance to listen to music, drink hot coco and even donate money to the red kettles.

She said the Red Kettle fundraiser is the biggest fundraiser of the year in Midland County. She said their goal this year is to raise $185,000 dollars for families around the city.

"It is a great opportunity for people in Midland to participate they can volunteer for a couple hours and ring the bell at the red kettle and because they are doing that, the Salvation Army is able to provide housing, emergency shelter, along with meals to thousands of people in need each year,” said Sales.

Sales said they are always in need of helping hands during the holiday season. She adds, anyone in Midland can volunteer to ring the famous bell.