West Texans take advantage of their 2nd Amendment rights

The Permian Basin was hit with tragedy almost to 2 months ago and today supporters of the 2nd Amendment came together to legally sell, trade and buy firearms.

Jo Walker lives and operates ‘Ricky Jo’s Trading Post,’ in Midland and she said she has seen an increase in people taking advantage of their 2nd Amendment right.

“Our 2nd Amendment allows us to purchase a firearm. We can use a shotgun, we can use a rifle, we can use a handgun, it is gives us some means of protecting what is ours,” said Walker.

Walker said the country's 2nd Amendment allows people to protect themselves, especially in people’s times of need.

“If you lose your 2nd Amendment rights. You will lose your 1st Amendment rights and your 3rd, your 4th, and your 5th, you will lose all of them,” said Walker.

She said her trading post is an FLL dealer which makes customers do a background check before they are able to purchase a firearm.

Walker said buyers must submit a 4473 form which is a Government issued form.

Walker wants people in the community to know there are only two things that keep citizens from purchasing firearms.

“A felony on your record of any kind. Than a domestic violence misdemeanor in the state of Texas. Once you have had a domestic misdemeanor on your record you cannot legally buy a firearm,” said Walker.

This is the 4th and final show of the year and according to Kim Samson, the shows organizer they have close to 200 different vendors all under one roof.

“This is a great place for like-minded individuals, us that love our 2nd Amendment to come. It is also a great place to bring your kids and people in your family to educate them,” said Samson.

Samson said each of the vendor’s participation in the show helps bring a quarter of a million dollars to the Permian Basin.

She said close to 4,000 buyers walk through their doors and those buying firearms will purchase it legally.

“You have to do a background check to be able to purchase a firearm. You have to be of age. You have to be a Texas resident,” said Samson.

Both Walker and Samson echo the idea that the nation does not have a gun problem but instead a people problem.

“For those out there that feel like guns are hurting people. Look at the broom in your closet. Pretend that is a gun. It does not do anything until someone picks it up and does anything with it,” said Samson.

Walker said the people she has spoken with about the taking away the 2nd Amendment always bring up one thing and that is gun control.

She believes the only gun control is the control used by the person handling the gun.

“There are hundreds of firearms. From 22 Caliber Pistols, to 22 Caliber Rifles, to some of the big bad ugly AR15’s and AK47’s. Not one of those firearms have gotten up, off the table, loaded itself, pointed and shot at someone,” said Walker.

She said once a gun is able to control itself, than and only then will she think about giving up her 2nd Amendment right.