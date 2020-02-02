The Permian Basin reacts to Super Bowl LIV

On Sunday night, football fans across West Texas rushed to local bars to watch Super Bowl LIV.

The Tall City Brewery in Midland was one of many bars in the Permian Basin hosting a Super Bowl viewing party.

It is that one Sunday a year when family, friends, rivals and of course football super fans gather to watch the one game that brings millions together.

Football fans like Miguel Perez were one of many watching and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs because of one Texas superstar, Patrick Mahomes.

"I am rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs today. I do not want to 49ers to win another Super Bowl. I am a Cowboy fan, a hardcore Cowboy fan so we cannot have them winning another Super Bowl. We are here rooting for Patrick Mahomes,” said Perez.

Whether that team was the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs or like Karl Boroski who just loves football the brewery allowed fans to eat, drink, watch and cheer all under one roof.

"It is an excuse for people to get together and gather and celebrate. It's not just like regular Monday night football or Thursday night football. Whoever is playing the Superbowl everybody is getting together and celebrating. It is just time to celebrate football,” said Boroski.

Another football fan, Katie Krause said the Super Bowl is more than just football.

She adds that the commercials, the National Anthem and of course the half time show are all reasons why people tune in.

For Krause, this Super Bowl is all about cheering on and supporting a fellow Texas Tech Red Raider.

"I went to Texas Tech and I was there the same time as Patrick Mahomes, so we have followed his career with the Chiefs so far so just cheering on a fellow Red Raider,” said Krause.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Fransisco 49ers 31 to 20.