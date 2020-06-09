The Odessa American: 15 Crane nursing home residents, 13 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19

Fifteen Focused Care at Crane nursing home residents and 13 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to our media partners at the Odessa American.

The paper referenced a press release which detailed all staff are quarantined out of the building.

A portion of the press release given to the paper can be found below.

"The positive residents are receiving care in isolation on site at Focused Care at Crane. Two are moving out of isolation today and another is moving off of isolation tomorrow. They have to be asymptomatic for three days before moving back to their regular routines."

The paper goes on to report that five of the residents are in quarantine because they are dialysis patients and have to leave the building to receive treatment. Since the outbreak occurred, they will have to quarantine for 14 days upon their return.

Two Crane residents have test results pending, according to the paper.

Article from The Odessa American: https://www.oaoa.com/news/local/article_2a675bc0-aac5-11ea-aed5-c7420ec96b09.html