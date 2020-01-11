The Little Gym opens in the Tall City

It has been nearly two years in the making but one business is finally opening their doors to bring a new type of learning to the Permian Basin.

The Little Gym of Midland gives children in West Texas a physical, cognitive and life skill learning all while having some fun.

This new type of classroom aims to provide a nurturing place where kids develop socially, emotionally and intellectually.

According to Ginamarie Soto, the owner of The Little Gym said the Midland location has broken the record for the most registration for their classes and they have gyms from Dubai all the way to California.

"We have to have this in Midland. I did not just want it for my own child but for every mom that I ran into the process of being a new mom. I wanted a place to be a part of the community with new moms but also the moms that have always been here. They can experience Midland to its best,” said Soto.

Soto said The Little Gym does still have spaces open for kids eager to learn in a different type of classroom.

