The Kent Companies donates to first responders, family members of mass shooting victims

Local first responders and family members of the victims of the August 31 mass shooting received money from The Kent Companies on Thursday.

At a check presentation Bill Kent gave checks of $33,000 to the Midland Police Department, Midland County Sheriff's Office, Midland Fire Department, Odessa Police Department, Odessa Fire Department and the Ector County Sheriff's Office for their ongoing efforts in West Texas, especially during recent shootings.

Kent also gave $100,000 to Scholarship America to help children who lost a parent during the mass shooting.

"Each one of the children who lost a parent, we believe there are nine in total, they will each get $5,000 that will sit in a trust for them and gain interest until they're ready to go to college and at that time they can receive that scholarship for any school that they choose," said Meredith Bright, the Director of Communications for The Kent Companies.

Part of that $100,000 donation will also provide annual scholarships for local students.