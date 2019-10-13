The City of Odessa puts together events for the community

On Saturday, Odessans were taught the importance of fire prevention all the while getting to meet some local first responders.

Chief Alvarez said events like this bring the community together in unity.

The Odessa Fire Department put together their annual open house.

People across West Texas were invited for free food, games and activities all while meeting and shaking hands with local fire fighters.

Children who attended the event were able to get their face painted, meet the characters from Paw Patrol and also see inside a real life fire truck.

“It is always good to interact with our first responders. We have the sheriff's department, we have the police department here and so again it’s always good for us to be able to coordinate and communicate with each other and partner with one another,” said Alvarez.

Just down the street, the City of Odessa’s Code Enforcement also brought the community together with a community wide event.

The Take Pride in your Neighborhood Fall Block Party had fun and resources for the whole family.

Over 50 vendors came out for this free event giving people in Odessa a chance to learn about the importance of keeping their property in code.

Darlene Mays, a city employee said putting together a block party allows the city to connect with the citizens of Odessa.

“We are here to serve them the city of Odessa. And form a better partnership with them that we can come together and make our city beautiful and clean up our city and just have a fun time doing so,” said Mays.

If you would like to know if your property is in proper code, Mays said people can visit the City of Odessa’s website.