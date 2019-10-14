The Bands of America's regional marching band championship

Bands from across all over Texas were in Midland to play their tunes in the state finals.

24 high school marching bands from both Texas and New Mexico gathered to perform for a chance for the title.

Midland Lee High School hosted the Regional Marching Band Championship this weekend.

West Texas’ very own Permian High School marching band was at the championships and the band put together a special dedication for the schools' 60th anniversary.

MOJO Band Director, Jeff Whitaker said the Panthers' band did advance to the finals.

"It is wonderful when you see a community, a school district, parents and kids pull together to do something that is tough to do and still buy into it after all these years. They make it important so that these kids can come out and show the world that we in West Texas are as good as anyone else and we can compete with anyone,” said Whitaker.

The MOJO Band placed in 10th, the band that placed in first was Vista Ridge with a score of 87.10.

The MOJO band is set to play this upcoming Saturday at the UIL Evaluation Contest at Ratliff Stadium.