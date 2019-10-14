People living in the Permian Basin had the opportunity to shop till they dropped all benefiting a good cause.

Throughout the year volunteers with Senior Life Midland sort, clean and prepare for this community garage sale.

They often say one man's trash is another man's treasure and that is exactly what people were searching for during this Texas sized garage sale.

Ray Griffen visited the 30th annual, ‘Texas Size Garage Sale’ four times during the weekend. He said each of the times he came he saw items that he could not resist buying.

“You see all these things and it’s like it’s hard to choose what you want and things like that. You just look, look, look and you always find something. I come in for clothing and after that once I see what I want I’ll start looking items, things you use around the house,” said Griffen.

Throughout the year volunteers with Senior Life Midland sort, clean and prepare for this community garage sale.

The money raised at this weekend’s event benefits Meals on Wheels and the earnings will fund 1/3 of the organization’s meals for the entire year.

“Take care of them the best as we can. Our senior citizens because they have given so much to the community and now I think it’s our turn to give back to them the best we possibly can,” said Griffen.

Development Director for Senior Life Midland, Tracy Renton said with over 25,000 square feet to stroll around and 500 volunteers giving their time. Shoppers looked through and found their own treasure benefiting the seniors of Midland.

“The community believes in what we are doing for our seniors and they believe in the seniors who have built Midland into the community it is today,” said Renton.

Every week, Renton said they provide 600 meals to seniors living in the Tall City.

Griffen wants the community to know you can always find something special just by looking around in your own backyard.

“You don’t really have to go all over Texas looking for nice older things. A lot of people think you have to go all over the United States a lot of times you can stay right here find things you didn’t know were right here in your hometown,” said Griffen.

Senior Life Midland said volunteers have already started preparing for next years ‘Texas Size Garage Sale.’

If you have any items you would like to donate the organization is always accepting items.