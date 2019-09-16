The 23rd Annual Trio of Gardens features local landscapes

People in the Tall City had the opportunity to see the beauty that's in their own West Texas backyards.

All proceeds from this event will go towards future KMB projects.

The 23rd annual Trio of Gardens gave people in the Permian Basin a chance to see plants natural to the desert landscape.

Keep Midland Beautiful along with many other sponsors showed off some of Midlands best gardens. They taught people how to care for their landscape even with the dry weather in West Texas.

Doreen Womack with the organization said this years turnout has been their best yet.

“We have got little oasis like this that you can relax and see some beautiful color, flowers and trees that bloom. There is a lot of beauty in West Texas,” said Womack.

Womack said there is a lot to appreciate in West Texas and people need to take the time to take in the natural beauty.