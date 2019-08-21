That viral Instagram terms-of-service post is a hoax, so stop reposting it

A viral post making its way across social media claiming Instagram is changing its terms of service so users’ photos can be used against them in court is a hoax.

So on behalf of everyone else, stop spreading it, please.

The post, ridden with misspellings, font changes and general nonsense, went viral Tuesday after it was reposted by numerous celebrities and politicians, including U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, musicians Pink and Usher, actress Zoe Saldana, actor Rob Lowe and movie producer Judd Apatow.

“There’s no truth to this post,” an Instagram spokesperson said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.