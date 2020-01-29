Texas woman indicted for capital murder in mom's abduction, death

A woman accused of kidnapping a Central Texas mother who was later found dead has been indicted on a capital murder count.

The indictment alleges Magen Fieramusca strangled Heidi Broussard with a leash and with her hand.

An arrest affidavit for the 33-year-old suspect alleges she abducted Broussard, whose body was later found in Fieramusca's car.

Investigators found the infant along with the body of her mother at a Houston-area home last month.

Broussard and her daughter had been reported missing a week earlier in Austin.