Texas to begin phased openings of driver license offices starting in West Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety will soon begin the process of opening driver license offices across the state with limited service offerings.

The four-phase plan begins in Northwest and West Texas where offices will open beginning on May 26.

According to a release, customers who currently do not possess a Texas DL, CDL, learner permit or ID card, as well those who are in need of a drive test, can begin scheduling appointments in these two regions on May 22 at 1 p.m.

"This phased opening of our driver license offices and the launch of DPS' online appointment system prioritizes the health and safety of our communities and ensures Texans have access to the services they need at their local driver license offices," said Governor Abbott. "I thank DPS for developing this safe and strategic plan to open their offices and for launching a new appointment system to streamline our driver license services."

DPS is also launching a statewide driver license appointment system that allows the public to book appointments up to six months in advance.