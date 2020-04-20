Texas state parks reopen for day visitors

Most state parks across Texas have reopened for day visitors on Monday.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says the following is required for visitors:

* Advance day pass reservations required - reserve them online or by calling (512) 389-8900

* Face coverings are required

* No groups of over five people are allowed.

* Maintain at least a six-foot distance from people not in your group.

* Park hours may be adjusted - be sure to check park hours before you visit.

Balmorhea State Park remains closed at this time due to renovation projects. Park officials hope that the park will reopen in late summer.