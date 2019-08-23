FIRST ON CBS7: Texas Rangers investigating why man died in Odessa Police custody Friday morning

Texas Rangers are investigating why a man died in Odessa Police custody this morning.

An OPD spokesman tells CBS7, officers responded to 52nd Street and Bonham just before 7:00 a.m.

There they say they found 32-year-old William Cody Campbell, and based on his behavior, put him in emergency protective custody.

OPD says the officers then transported Campbell to the hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 10:00 a.m.

The Rangers are investigating it as an in-custody death. OPD has also begun an internal investigation.