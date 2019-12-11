Texas police officer killed by man fleeing traffic stop

Authorities in the Houston area are searching for a man who struck and killed a police officer with his vehicle while fleeing a traffic stop.

Authorities say Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan died late Tuesday. Authorities continue to search Wednesday for the man, who police say is wanted on a domestic violence warrant and broke free while being handcuffed.

Police say he likely has one handcuff still attached to his wrist. Sullivan had worked for the Nassau Bay Police Department for more than 15 years. This is the second on-duty death of a Houston-area police officer in less than a week.