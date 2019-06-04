State agency that oversees plumbing licensing and regulation dissolved

The future of licensing and regulation for plumbers in Texas remains uncertain after the dissolution of the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners.



An agreement couldn’t be reached between legislators at the end of the Texas Legislative Session on whether the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation or the Texas State Board of Plumbing Examiners would regulate plumbing in the state. The issue then fell to a sunset review and no action was taken, effectively deregulating the industry at the state level.

Ector County master plumber, Michael Petersen, explained some of the things that can happen if plumbing is not installed or fixed properly.

“This little tank- less heater, it’s got to be wired in a certain way, set a certain way to keep from shocking people,” he said.

The plumber explained the importance of correctly installing a water heater.

“The way it’s installed, the way the water lines come in, the way the gas comes in, its got to exhaust carbon monoxide properly. Everything about the heater has to be done in a specific way and that’s the only way that it’s safe. Worst case scenario someone could be killed. You could get sick from it, or the water heater may not last as long as it’s supposed to. There’s really a bunch of things that could go wrong,” he said.

Michael Petersen is a master plumber in Odessa. Petersen said he started out as an apprentice before becoming a journeyman and then a master plumber.

“To get a master license have to have 8 thousand hours of experience and must have held journeyman license for at least four years and pass the exam,” he said.

For the past decade, Petersen has worked on his craft. Petersen's journey from apprentice to master plumber has been overseen by the state board of plumbing examiners, who strictly enforce the state plumbing code.



“Everybody can do the same thing and it be safe every time if it’s done this way,” he said.



The master plumber raised concern about the safety of the industry without a regulating entity.



“There has to be somebody that I have to be responsible to. If I go to a job or I send a guy to a job and he does something wrong, somebody gets hurt, or just doesn’t do the job properly, that customer has to be able to go to someone to hold me accountable,” he said.

State Representative Brooks Landgraf said the job of regulation will fall on broader shoulders.



“I think it’s important now that we pick up the pieces and make sure the health, safety, and wellness of Texans is being taken care of when it comes to plumbing. And that can either be done at the local level, or we might look at other state agencies that might have the ability to help pick up the pieces and make sure either executive authority or other resources of the state are being used,” Rep. Landgraf said.

In a statement, Speaker Tom Craddick said, “I believe regulation is needed and am disappointed the bill failed because of unusual circumstances. I confidently predict its return to regulation in the next session. I voted for the bill offered by Chairman Paddie to move the State Board of Plumbing to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. A legislative session always hold some strange turn of events and State Board of Plumbing will end as an unfortunate result. After September 1st the licensure and regulation of all Plumbers in the hands of local governments across Texas.”

Speaker Craddick referred to Senate Bill 621, which would have abolished the state board and moved its responsibilities under the umbrella of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The bill ultimately failed 57-88.

The state plumbing agency that enforces state plumbing code will be winding down and officially close its doors by September of 2020.