Texas mom of 3 children who drowned in 2015 gets plea deal

The mother of three children who drowned in a Dallas-area pool has pleaded no contest to negligence in the 2015 deaths.

The Dallas Morning News reports Patricia Allen was charged with felony injury to a child but pleaded no contest Tuesday to the lesser count and received two years of deferred adjudication probation.

Investigators say Allen on June 24, 2015, was at an Irving apartment complex pool with five of her six children. Three siblings went under.

Allen's 10-year-old daughter, August Smith, died that day. Brothers 9-year-old Treshawn Smith and 11-year-old Anthony Smith died a day later.

Police initially said the victims couldn't swim. Defense attorney Howard Rosenstein says the children could tread water, dog paddle and float.

Allen's other three children were put into permanent conservatorship and foster homes.

