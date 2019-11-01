Texas mattress mogul loses $13M on World Series bet

(CNN) - A Houston furniture mogul says he lost $13 million on World Series bets, and Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale says he'd do it again.
The Houston Astros lost 6-2 to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night.
"Mattress Mack" placed several bets on the Astros throughout several states during their playoff run.
He says he's not a big gambler and that the bets were an insurance policy to cover promotions on his furniture.
He promised to give customers who spent more than $3,000 on certain mattress purchases a full refund if the Astros won the World Series.
This isn't the first time he's run the promotion. In 2017 he refunded $10 million when his Astros won it all.
