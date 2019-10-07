Texas man steals from Target, tries to sell items in parking lot

A man who stole nearly $400 in merchandise from Target was busted in the parking lot trying to sell the products.

Wichita Falls police were called to the 4300 block of Kemp Boulevard on Saturday just before 4:30 p.m. for a reported theft.

When they arrived, police were told the suspect had stolen a phone, a Roku device, and bed sheets and was trying to sell the items in the Target parking lot.

Loss prevention officials told police they saw the man, Derel Largent, 42, exit the store with an open cell phone and Roku box without paying for either of them.

A search of Largent revealed a Dallas Cowboys polo, Verizon cell phone, Samsung cell phone, Roku device, a watch set, a hand towel, and a sheet set.

The total value of the items was $374.93.

Largent was arrested for theft of property under $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.

