Texas legislature allows handgun open carry immediately after natural disasters.

New legislation on its way to the governor’s desk would allow gun owners fleeing from natural disasters to keep their handguns on them—with or without a permit.

House Bill 1177 is designed to prevent gun owners without open carry permits from losing their guns to looters.

After some rewrites, the final bill lets handgun owners openly carry in public for up to a week after a disaster hits whether an evacuation is ordered or not.

Sponsors of the bill say many Texans are hesitant to leave their guns behind because when a neighborhood is thrown into disarray by a tornado or hurricane, it’s easy for looters to break in.

“You know that is a cause for concern I would say for areas when they, for areas that do have storms and stuff of that nature.”

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said looting for weapons could lead to guns ending up in the wrong hands.

“I’ve been saying for years all the good citizens need to arm themselves because all the bad ones already have,” Griffis said. “And everybody sure has the right to protect themselves.”

While the bill only narrowly made it through the senate with a 16-15 vote, all of the West Texans CBS7 spoke to are certain the bill is a good call.

Like June Frieda who said for Texans who have had their homes severely damaged, those guns will probably be more important than ever.

“I’m a law-abiding citizen,” Frieda said. “A lot of people that are stuck on their own no electricity, what have you, they have to have a way to defend themselves and their families from the nasty, mean people that go regardless of what the law says and government does, takes what they want and we should be able to defend ourselves from them.”

Chelsie Rodriguez agrees saying more people having their guns on them during a disaster would actually make them safer.

“I think that it should be allowed because I mean when a natural disaster happens you lose pretty much everything so why should you leave it in your vehicle and risk that being stolen as well,” Rodriguez said. “I mean we grew up with morals that guns are okay. There’s nothing wrong with it. They can be used to protect you. Something happens, it’s for your safety.”

This bill narrowly passed in the senate and is now on the way to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.

It will go into effect starting in September.

