Texas judge orders border wall fundraiser not to build

A South Texas judge has ordered supporters of President Donald Trump not to build a private border wall on a section of land near the Rio Grande.

State District Judge Keno Vasquez on Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order against We Build the Wall, which raised $25 million after promising to build its own private barrier. Vasquez set a Dec. 17 hearing for We Build the Wall and its founder, Brian Kolfage, to appear in court in Edinburg.

We Build the Wall announced last month that it was starting construction on private land next to the Rio Grande, the river in Texas that separates the U.S. and Mexico.