Texas girl battling cancer invited by her heroes to celebrate birthday in Las Vegas

A little girl from Texas was invited by Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command to celebrate her seventh birthday in Las Vegas on Friday.

(Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Abigail Rose Arias has been battling terminal Wilms Tumor Cancer for more than two years and it is her dream to become a police officer. NHP invited Abigail after a video of her becoming an honorary police officer went viral.

NHP and the nonprofit organization When You Dream a Dream partnered together to throw a birthday party for Arias.

"She has already given us so much support throughout the country so we want to give her all that support back," NHP spokesperson Jason Buratczuk said at the event.

Chief Ray Garivey of the Freeport Police Department in Texas made Arias an honorary police officer, and was at her side during the celebrations at NHP's southern headquarters.

"She’s an amazing little girl," he said. "I’m blessed that God put her in my path."

It was a day filled with friends, family, plenty of gifts, lots of cake and memories Arias won't soon forget.