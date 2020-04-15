Texas Workforce Commission improving staff to help Texans claim unemployment

The Texas Workforce Commission went live on Facebook to discuss how residents all over the state can request their money for unemployment.

But many Texans aren't able to get through to request payment due to the phone lines being backed up caused by millions of people calling to file for unemployment.

"By extending our call center hours we're adding more unemployment insurance services,” Media and Public Relations Specialist at TWC Cisco Gamez said. “We’re improving our web and phone system. We’re doing that to continue to provide benefits that Texans deserve and need. Everyone that is qualified will receive benefits.”

As relief is just around the corner for some West Texas families, they’re still encouraged to apply online if you cannot connect to a representative by phone.

“Of those 1.2 million Texans that have filed for unemployment insurance, around half of them have requested payment,” Gamez said. “And we have paid out $400 million in benefits. Since the week ended on March 14.”

The Texas Workforce Commission added facilities and hired more personnel in the call centers to help field calls and also make sure those who are approved to receive unemployment get paid.

“We have added two new call centers. We started with four call centers at the beginning of COVID-19. We just added two last week. And by Monday of next week they’re going to be 100 percent operational. Everyone’s going to be trained. That’s going to be bringing in around 300 additional agents that will be answering phones and taking in those calls.

The call centers are open seven days a week from 7a.m. to 7 p.m. And those who are eligible will receive benefits from as far back as March 8.

You can apply for unemployment by going to twc.texas.gov or by calling 1-800-939-6631