Texas WWII veteran wants 100 cards for his 100th birthday

Jim South turns 100 on Oct. 7 and his birthday wish is to receive 100 cards. (Source: Facebook|Brookdale Watauga via CNN)
Updated: Mon 6:00 AM, Sep 23, 2019

WATAUGA, Texas (CNN) - A World War II veteran is asking people to help him celebrate his birthday. Jim South turns 100 on Oct. 7 and his birthday wish is to receive 100 cards.

His senior living home posted a picture of South on Facebook with a sign asking for the cards.

South joined the Army in 1940 and was deployed to Normandy seven days after D-Day.

He already has plans for his birthday cards. He says he's going to hang them in his room.

If you want to send South a special birthday message, you can send cards to:

James South
5800 North Park Drive
Watauga, TX 76148

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus