Texas Tech intends to resume face-to-face instruction upcoming fall

Texas Tech will resume face-to-face instruction during the upcoming fall session with some precautions.

That announcement was made in a letter to students, faculty and staff from Tech President Lawrence Schovanec on Wednesday morning. Currently, Tech will finish off this spring semester online and will have online-only courses for the Summer I session.

There is also a possibility the Summer II session could resume some face-to-face instruction. A final decision on that will come by late May.

“This decision is predicated on the fact that COVID-19 cases in the City of Lubbock continue to decline and that health officials advise us that is is possible to implement a return-to-campus process in a manner that protects the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff,” Schovanec wrote in the letter to the university.

The university also plans to decrease density of groups in student facilities, large lecture-based classrooms and other popular campus areas. Along with that, the university will also come up with recommendations about face masks, testing and contact-tracing, among other tools.

“We will need to be flexible in considering the special circumstances of various units on campus, recognizing that strategies for fall instruction will involve a blend of online and face-to-face classes for some students,” Schovanec wrote. “We will also take extra precautions to protect the most vulnerable among us, especially those with ailments that heighten the risks of the most severe COVID-19 cases.”