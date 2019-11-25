Texas Tech and Midland College form new partnership

Students looking to continue their education in the Permian basin will now have a local option to get a Texas Tech education.

This new agreement will establish a Texas Tech site at Midland College's main campus in the Tall City.

Damon Kennedy is the current President for Instructional Services and a former student at Midland College.

He said back when he was in school, having a partnership like this would have made his transition from MC to Texas Tech much smoother.

"This agreement makes it much clearer for students the possibilities that they have. The services that are going to be available and what their path is going to look like from start to finish. That is important for a student, particularly a first time in college student,” said Kennedy.

President of Texas Tech University, Lawrence Schovanec said, this will make it easier for students to take courses at Texas Tech and when they are ready make the transfer process to the University much simpler.

"In a community like Midland, it is such an important economic center in this state. Access to higher education is very important. Not just here but also statewide. This allows us to really meet one of our highest priorities at Texas Tech,” said Schovanec.

Both MC and Texas Tech agree the best part of this coming together is allowing students to stay in the Tall City to complete coursework.

They said it is not possible for everyone to attend the main Texas Tech campus, which is in Lubbock.

"Additional opportunities. Students of course know that Texas Tech is out there, but it may seem like at times unattainable for a variety of different reasons, maybe work, maybe it is finances, maybe it is family,” said Kennedy.

They said it’s the Universities and MCC’s highest priority is to provide access and opportunity, which is done better in a partnership than solo.

People can find more information on Midland College’s main website.