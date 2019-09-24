"Texas Strong" sign stolen from storefront

A West Texas business had a “Texas Strong” sign stolen from its property in broad daylight over the weekend.

Danny’s Asphalt and Paving Inc. in Midland and Odessa placed the sign on its highway-facing storefront fence to encourage community members affected by the August 31st mass shooting.

The company isn’t a stranger to lending a helping hand. The company has sent items to hurricane victims, and helped numerous causes, according to Kathy Burndette, the company’s office manager.

Burndette said the business decided to have the sign made and installed a few days after the shooting.

“Your heart just breaks for everybody that’s affected, and we’re all affected,” she said.

The sign lent encouragement and solidarity to the community for several weeks. But on Sunday night, it disappeared.

“My granddaughter was with me at work. And we were leaving the office and she says, ‘Lolli, where’s your sign?’ That’s when we realized our sign wasn’t there,” she said.

Security footage showed a person unhooking the sign from the fence Sunday night at around 7 p.m., then putting the sign in their truck.

“We’re a community here, that means a family. You know to have somebody take something that’s showing support for your community, it breaks your heart. And you can’t help but feel some anger as to why? We’re the kind of company that if she needed a donation to her, we’d help, if she needed it for some reason, we’d probably had one made for her,” she said.

The business will have another sign made and placed on the fence.