A 'Texas Strong' pep rally that was held at McCamey High School on Friday honored local and state law enforcement agencies.

The pep rally was organized by Schuyler Hazlewood, whose father is a deputy with the Upton County Sheriff's Office. Each of the McCamey cheerleaders is tasked with organizing one pep rally each year.

The pep rally honored law enforcement agencies in Odessa, Midland, Dallas, El Paso and Santa Fe as well as the Upton County Sheriff's Office.