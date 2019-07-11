Texas Sen. John Cornyn will head to border this week with the Vice President

Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) will join Vice President Mike Pence and other lawmakers on a trip to the border with Mexico later this week.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed an upcoming trip to the border on the Hill earlier this week. (Source: GrayDC)

Cornyn said he has been to the border multiple times, but said it will be helpful for other lawmakers to see it first hand.

“Right now, this whole border issue is so fraught with politics and Congress is paralyzed and right now. Congress is the only one that can fix the problem," said Cornyn.

The Senator says they need to fix the asylum laws and work on the bill introduced to do just that, the HUMANE Act. But the Senator said he is concerned the HUMANE Act will not pass before the August recess when lawmakers leave Capitol Hill to go back to their districts.

The Senator expressed his frustration with the crowding at detention centers along the border.

“The truth is, they’ve been overwhelmed. We can’t blame them for that. None of them have been adequately staffed or do they have adequate infrastructure in place to deal with this extraordinary unprecedented flow of humanity. And that’s Congress’ fault," said the Senator.

Watch the full interview with Sen. Cornyn above.

Copyright 2019 Gray DC. All rights reserved.