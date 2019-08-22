Texas Roadhouse sharing 100% of profits tonight with El Paso Community Foundation

This evening from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Texas Roadhouse locations in Midland, Odessa and 46 other locations across Texas invite the public to simultaneous fundraisers to benefit El Paso shooting victims and their families.

The restaurants will donate 100% of profits to the El Paso Community Foundation. Additional donations will be accepted at the hostess stand for the organization.

The Odessa Texas Roadhouse is located at 4221 Grandview Ave.

The Midland restaurant is at 4512 W. Loop 250 North.