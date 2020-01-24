FIRST ON CBS7: Texas Rangers say they found evidence of narcotics trafficking in house where Midland Police shot a 3-year-old

Texas Rangers investigating an officer-involved shooting in Midland Wednesday night released a statement outlining some of what happened that night.

Investigators confirm they found evidence of narcotics trafficking inside the house.

The statement confirms what CBS7 first reported Thursday - that Midland Police Officers were serving a warrant Wednesday night at a home in the 2000 block of East Pine Avenue. The search was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Rangers say as the MPD Officers served the warrant, they exchanged gunfire with a 16-year-old. His father says officers shot him in the arm.

The father also tells CBS7 that his son says something was thrown through a window before police broke through the door. The dad said he was at work at the time and the two children were home by themselves.

As CBS7 also reported Thursday, a 3-year-old girl was hit by a bullet too, according to investigators. Her father says she was hit in the back. She is currently in a hospital in Lubbock in stable condition.

The teenage boy has been in custody since the shooting.

A DPS spokesman said the investigation is ongoing and that no additional information is available at this time.