Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Ward County

A suspect is behind bars following an officer-involved shooting in Ward County on Sunday night.

The suspect involved in the shooting has been identified as Jamar Donelle Gearard, 26, of Odessa. Gearard has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, a first-degree felony.

According to the Ward County Sheriff's Office, one of their deputies was investigating a report of a stolen vehicle when a suspect, identified as Gearard, ran away on foot.

During the chase Gearard allegedly shot at the deputy. The deputy returned fire and wounded Gearard.

Gearard was taken to the Ward Memorial Hospital where he was treated before being released and booked into the Ward County Jail.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting.