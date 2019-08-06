Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in Midland

The Texas Rangers are investigating after a suspect with a rifle was shot by a Midland police officer on Saturday.

According to DPS, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the 2900 block of Purple Sage at 6:15 p.m. for a report of a suicidal subject.

When police arrived at the scene the suspect reportedly walked out of the home with a rifle. One of the police officers on scene shot the suspect and wounded him.

The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to the hospital where they are listed in stable but critical condition.

Authorities say that the suspect will be facing a charge of Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, a first-degree felony.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.