Texas Monthly's 'Boomtown' podcast looks into West Texas oilfields

The oilfields of West Texas now have their own podcast thanks to Texas Monthly.

'Boomtown' looks into the oilfields with the following description:

"In a rugged corner of West Texas, billionaire wildcatters and roughnecks are fueling an oil boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy, and our geopolitics."

Christian Wallace, the host of Boomtown, is a West Texas native.

You can find the podcasts on Texas Monthly's website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

