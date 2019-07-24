Texas Medical Board suspends Odessa doctor accused of possessing child pornography

The Texas Medical Board has suspended the license of an Odessa doctor who was arrested on a child pornography charge in June.

The following release comes from the Texas Medical Board:

On July 23, 2019, a disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended, without notice, the Texas medical license of Paul H. Coleman, M.D. (Lic. No. H5757), after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare. The suspension was effective immediately.

The Board panel found that on or about June 10, 2019, Dr. Coleman was arrested for possession and promotion of lewd visual material depicting children, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana over four ounces and under five pounds in a drug free zone, all felonies.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days' notice to Dr. Coleman, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Dr. Coleman.

The temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.

___

ORIGINAL STORY: An Odessa pathologist has been arrested on a child pornography charge.

Paul Coleman, 62, has been charged with Possession or Promotion of Child Pornography, a 3rd Degree Felony.

Ector County Jail Records show he was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Marijuana

According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation began when Microsoft BingImage reported tips to the National Center for Missing an Exploited Children of suspected child pornography.

A review of the tips found nine images of suspected child pornography had been uploaded between February 9 and February 14 of this year and all came from the same IP address.

Three more images were later reported from the same IP address on March 27. The images depicted young children.

The IP address was then found to belong to Paul Coleman, and on June 7 a search warrant was signed.

On Monday, June 10 authorities executed the warrant at Coleman's home. While interviewing Coleman, authorities found out that he lived alone and that no one else had access to his phone or personal computer, according to the affidavit.

Authorities asked Coleman if he knew what specific search terms related to child pornography meant. The affidavit states that Coleman told authorities that he did not know.

A ledger was found near Coleman's personal computer containing several search terms that authorities say are commonly associated with searching for images depicting child pornography.

The affidavit states that Coleman told authorities that he did not believe that there was anything wrong with looking at images as long as he did not hurt a child. When authorities asked Coleman if he had intentionally searched for images depicting child pornography he said that he did not want to answer.

Coleman was then charged and booked into the Ector County Jail. He made his bonds totaling $30,000 and has since been released.

According to the Texas Medical Board, Coleman specializes as a pathologist and worked in Odessa at the same address as the Odessa Regional Medical Center.

ORMC's website listed Paul Coleman as one of their doctors working in Pathology on Tuesday morning, but it has since been deleted.

In a statement, an ORMC spokesperson told us:

"This individual's medical practicing privileges at our facilities have been terminated and all access to the hospital campus has been revoked."