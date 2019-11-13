Texas EquuSearch suspends search efforts for missing 19-year-old woman in Alabama

As the search for missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard continues, a high-profile search and recovery group is suspending its efforts.

A representative from Texas EquuSearch said the group is suspending its search until they get information about a more specific area to search.

“It’s hard right now,” said Destine Duvall with Texas EquuSearch when asked about the emotions of suspending the search. “You don’t want to leave."

Texas EquuSearch has been assisting in the search for the missing Blanchard since last week. Over 40 people with the group were in Alabama assisting in the search.

Blanchard was reported missing on Oct. 24. Blanchard’s damaged vehicle was found abandoned at a Montgomery apartment complex. A life-threatening amount of blood evidence was found in the SUV, according to a court document.

Last week Montgomery resident Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection with her disappearance. According to the court document, a witness identified Yazeed as the person he saw “forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in the vehicle.”

A reward totaling $105,000 from multiple sources has been pledged toward the effort to find her.

