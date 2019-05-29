Texas Department of Public Transportation presents findings of US 67 corridor study

The Texas Department of Public Transportation is nearly done with its year and a half study evaluating US 67—a highway in need of adjustments.

TxDOT officials had a public meeting presenting some of the findings on the 142-mile corridor that links Alpine, Marfa, Fort Davis and Fort Stockton.

Organizers say US 67 has a much higher rate of fatal car collisions than similar highways in Texas and the study has looked for ways to limit those incidents.

A few ideas presented are adding more passing lanes, passing lane warning signs and rest stop areas.

“Our challenge as a study team was to develop solutions based on ideas we heard from the public and come up with a menu of options that address those concerns and this third and final round of meetings here at the end of June is to vet those ideas and the projects, the potential projects we came up with,” TxDOT Alpine Area Engineer Chris Weber said.

The final round of public meetings on the study will begin Jun. 24 and local governments will decide which road projects they want to invest in.

