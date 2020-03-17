Texas DMV regional service centers closed to in-person transactions

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that its 16 regional service centers will be closed to the public for in-person transactions to help reduce the exposure of coronavirus COVID-19.

The closure begins as of the close of business on March 17.

The department will continue to provide services and support through the mail, email and by phone.

According to a release, the regional service centers provide a number of services including replacement titles, bonded title rejection letters, apportioned registration, annual permits for motor carriers, and the investigation and resolution of errors in Texas titles.

The department has shared guidance for completing common transactions while offices are closed here.