Texas Attorney General warns health care professionals including abortion providers to stop unnecessary surgeries

In a release on Monday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton warned that all licensed health care professionals and facilities, including abortion providers, must postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary.

This release comes after Governor Greg Abbott issued an order on Saturday that “all licensed health care professionals and all licensed health care facilities shall postpone all surgeries and procedures that are not immediately medically necessary to correct a serious medical condition of, or to preserve the life of, a patient who without immediate performance of the surgery or procedure would be at risk for serious adverse medical consequences or death, as determined by the patient’s physician.”

This applies to all surgeries and procedures including routine dermatological, ophthalmological, and dental. This also includes any type of abortion that is not medically necessary to preserve the life or health of the mother, according to Paxton.

This order comes from concerns over the demands for hospital beds and health care staff as Texas deals with the coronavirus COVID-19

Anyone who fails to comply with the order could face penalties up to $1,000 or 180 days of jail time.

“We must work together as Texans to stop the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that our health care professionals and facilities have all the resources they need to fight the virus at this time,” said Attorney General Paxton in the release. “No one is exempt from the governor’s executive order on medically unnecessary surgeries and procedures, including abortion providers. Those who violate the governor’s order will be met with the full force of the law.”