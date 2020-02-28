Texas A&M professor calls Texas commission report on flaring 'misleading'

Earlier this month, the Texas Railroad Commission released a report on natural gas flaring in the state.

The report painted an optimistic picture about industry practices but one Texas A&M professor says not so fast.

That report released by the commission paints a sunny picture about burning natural gas, saying Texas burns far less than any other country.

“Well why would you point at others,” Associate Professor Gunnar Schade said. “I mean, that’s a red herring.”

Schade, who teaches atmospheric sciences, said there’s more to it than that.

He said the report rates flaring practices only in comparison to how much oil is also being produced by those same companies.

It’s a metric that doesn’t consider the totality of how much gas is being burned into the atmosphere.

“And so, you are essentially using a metric that is useless and can be misleading and has been misused in the past,” he said.

Worse still, Schade said there’s plenty of flaring that’s gone under the radar causing serious damage to the environment.

But the biggest flaw Schade pointed is out is the lengthy report doesn’t offer enough solutions to actually solve this widely reported problem or urgency to find them.

“So, I don’t think there is yet enough wide concern about this at all,” Schade said. “The concern is mostly from academics like myself, and other intellectuals who see what a waste this is.”

Concern that needs to catch fire sooner rather than later.

