Terry Crews looking to be cast as King Triton in live action “Little Mermaid”

Would Terry Crews be able to make it “under the sea” as King Triton?

Crews took to Twitter and Instagram saying, "Ariel's Dad!! HEAR ME OUT!! #ArielsGotTerry #AmericasGotTerry" (Source: Wochit)

Disney is currently casting for the live action remake of “The Little Mermaid."

The studio announced last week that Halle Bailey, from the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, will star as Ariel.

Now that one character has been announced, there is speculation around who will be in the rest of the underwater cast.

One celebrity has made it very clear how much he would love to portray King Triton, Ariel’s dad.

Terry Crews, former football player turned actor went to Twitter to campaign himself to be cast as the role of underwater ruler, King Triton.

Crews tweeted a Photoshopped picture of himself as King Triton.

"Ariel's Dad!!!!," Crews tweeted. "#ArielsGotTerry #AmericasGotTerry."

Besides Crews campaigning himself for the role as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy is reportedly in talks to play the evil vocal cord-obsessed villain, Ursula.

John Deluca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda are set to produce the remake and feature songs from the original animated film, plus adding in some brand-new tunes.

Shooting for the movie is set start sometime in 2020.

