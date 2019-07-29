Tennessee woman wakes up to snake in hotel room

A Nashville woman who traveled to East Memphis for a doctor’s appointment got the surprise of her life when she woke up in a hotel room with a snake crawling on her.

Melinda Major woke up to a snake in her hotel room bed. (Source: WHBQ via CNN)

Melinda Major told WHBQ she was staying at the Hampton Inn Walnut Grove in East Memphis when she woke up Friday morning and felt something move across her arm.

“I looked over and it was a snake,” she said.

She then did what she said came natural. She flipped the garden snake off her arm. It landed in the bed and she called the front office.

Major said hotel staff came right away, helped her out of the room and got the snake out.

Major says she won’t rule out staying at another Hampton Inn.

"They did compensate my room, so they took care of me. They were very nice to me,” said Major.

Hotel staff said it was a small garden snake that somehow made it to Major’s room.

