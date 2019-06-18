Tenn. man found with severed torso of pedestrian he killed, driving drunk, police say

A suspected DUI turned out to be a lot more gruesome than police expected.

Police say not only did Dorrae Debrice Johnson, 29, hit and kill a pedestrian while driving drunk, but he put the severed torso in the passenger side of his car and tried to run away from police.

According to the police report, officers noticed something was amiss when they saw Johnson swerving in and out of lanes on Interstate 40, so they tried to pull him over.

That's when Johnson yelled at police that he had to get back to his family and sped away from the traffic stop, exiting the interstate.

Police said Johnson drove down the wrong side of the road, struck a curb and blew out a tire. Then he drove onto a sidewalk, hit a pedestrian and continued on until he finally hit a utility pole, forcing him to stop.

At this point, Johnson ran away from the car crash site, but police were able to catch him.

Johnson told police he'd been drinking tequila, but couldn't say how much. Police noted that Johnson had alcohol on his breath, bloodshot eyes and staggered during the chase. Johnson told police that "he knew he was blitzed."

As officers tried to turn off the ignition to the car, they found the severed torso on the floor of the passenger side of the car.

Johnson told police he switched seats with a passenger.

Police found the other half of the remains and the victim's wallet on the sidewalk where he was hit.

Johnson has been arrested for DUI before in 2017.

