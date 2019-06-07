Tenants evicted from Odessa apartment complex, owner cites sewer issue

Community members at an Odessa Apartment Complex are asking questions after being served eviction notices, and the co-owner is citing utility issues.

On May 7th, the owners of the apartment complex at 300 West University, across from Odessa College, sent an eviction notice to all of the residents of the small complex, citing structural changes.

Yolanda Bonilla has lived with her son at the complex for three years.

“People that work and pay their rent every month, this is their home, our home, my home. I’m going to miss it. It’s closer to my job,” she said.

Bonilla said the location allows her to walk to work at a nearby restaurant. The complex is also close to her son’s doctors.

“He’s in dialysis. He has kidney failure and he has tumors, he was born like that,” she said.

Bonilla and other tenants claim they received eviction notices, then were told they could stay, but were told to move again several days later.

“They told us that we had to move out within June 7th, then came back a couple days later and said they’re repairing everything and that we could stay. So we paid rent for another month. And then within two to three days after that they came back and said that we had to move again,” tenant James Conway said.

The co-owner of the apartment complex, Renee Chambers, said a utility issue was the reason the owners sent the eviction notice.

“The sewer lines have collapsed. So in order to fix that, I’m going to have to have the tenants move,” she said.

Chambers said they are on a 30-day tenancy at the complex and legally provided enough notice for the residents. The operator said it is estimated to take two to three months to repair the issue.

A week before their last day, tenants said the complex’s water was shut off.

“The biggest thing to me is that they turned off the water seven days after we had to be out. Now that the waters off, it’s a huge pain,” Conway said.

The complex said the water was shut off because of the severity of the leak.

“Initially, I did tell them that the utilities would be turned off on June 7th. However, since the sewers got worse, and the sludge came out, I got a notice from the city stating that I had to get this cleaned up and I had to stop this problem from coming out. The only way for me to do that was turn off the water,” Chambers said.

The co-owner said they installed portable bathrooms to help their residents without water. Some of the residents said it is an added stress to use the portable bathrooms.

“First time I found out, I started getting my trash can, bags, double bags and get water in there and put it in the tub. That way there will be water for us for a couple of days. His IV it has to be clean at all times. He goes three times a week, and it has to be clean every time. Because if it doesn’t, any infection or bacteria, anything like that, it will affect him. He can't be out there,” Bonilla said.

The three-year resident said around eight people with disabilities call the apartment complex home.

Fellow resident James Conway said the ordeal is a "pain," but his roommate really felt the lack of water.

“He has a heart condition so he needed help. So all this has probably been a lot more stress on him,” Conway said.

Chamber said it's an unfortunate situation that she wished the complex didn’t have to experience.

“I am sorry that this happened. This is not something that I wanted to happen. I would have just as soon had tenants in my property,” she said.