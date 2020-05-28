Tempers flare at end of Midland community conversation

The City of Midland held a “community conversation” Thursday night to try and improve the relationship between its police department and the community. However, tensions seemed to rise as the evening went on.

Perhaps the loudest voice was Dominique Alexander of the Next Generation Action Network, a civil rights group that drove to the event from Dallas.

Ignoring instructions from the moderator and city councilman John Norman, Alexander called for Midland Police Chief Seth Herman to be fired, and demanded that the charge against Tye Anders be dropped.

That brought to an end what otherwise was a mostly tame first installment of Midland’s Community Conversations.

City officials started the evening answering questions from the community. Almost all of them were directed at Herman.

“My goal and the goal of our department is open this dialogue,” Herman told the more than one hundred community members gathered. “And not just once, not just for this event. But daily, weekly, monthly, whatever it takes so that your fears, your concerns, your anger are discussed.”

Later, Herman was asked how he would have handled the Tye Anders arrest differently, and his answer didn’t sit well with some in attendance.

“Myself and some of the senior troops, we would have done something different,” Herman said. “It wouldn’t have looked as good. It would’ve been very fast. It probably would’ve ended up with a broken window and somebody pulled out of a car and arrested and transported immediately. It would not have looked as professional as the men and women who were there that day, and showed extreme patience.”

Following the Q&A, community members were able to approach the microphone and share their experiences and feelings.

“The problem that we have is that there were multiple officers with guns drawn on an individual that didn’t have any weapons,” one woman said. “That had his hands up. Was on the ground, crying and pleading out of fear. How is that you guys protecting the citizens that you swore an oath to?”

“I’m not going off just what happens in Midland, Texas,” Herman responded. “I have to go off of what’s going on throughout the United States. Officers die everyday from ambush situations...”

Herman was then drown-out by cries of “So do black people” from the audience.

That answer riled up many in attendance, and with time running out and tempers flaring, the community conversation came to an end.